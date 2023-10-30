AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 23,344 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,344 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Universal worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $90,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal

Universal Price Performance

Shares of Universal stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $517.72 million during the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.