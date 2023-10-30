Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

