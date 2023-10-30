AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.35.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AMC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $91.50.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.