American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $52.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Equity Investment Life news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,299 shares of company stock worth $30,415,632 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 263,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

