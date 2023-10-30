American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.66. 1,253,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,373. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $137.80 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

