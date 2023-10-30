American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.41. The company had a trading volume of 851,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,504. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

