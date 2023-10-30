American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.45. The company had a trading volume of 855,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,085. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.