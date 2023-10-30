Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.34. 319,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,644. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -209.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

