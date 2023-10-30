Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target Lowered to C$3.15 at Pi Financial

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Pi Financial from C$3.40 to C$3.15 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amex Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on Amex Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
