Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 383.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 239,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.7 %

AMGN stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.01. 233,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,576. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.89. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

