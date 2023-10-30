Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF):

10/27/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $111.00.

10/3/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $114.00.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

COF stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,348 shares of company stock worth $2,174,465. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

