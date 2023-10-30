Analyzing Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) & SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.20% 12.21% 9.84% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Infobird’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $450.88 million 12.55 $55.13 million $1.68 91.80 Infobird $5.51 million 2.52 -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Infobird.

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infobird has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SPS Commerce and Infobird, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 4 0 2.80 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $183.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.66%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Infobird.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Infobird shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Infobird on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

