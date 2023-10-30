Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Annexon during the second quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

