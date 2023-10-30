Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 428.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Get Annexon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Annexon

Annexon Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $143,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.