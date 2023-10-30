Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 702,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of AON stock opened at $306.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.41. AON has a 52 week low of $273.02 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AON by 23.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in AON by 10.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AON by 83.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 10.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.25.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

