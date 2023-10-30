Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,991 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $362.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.46. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.