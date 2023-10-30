Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDY opened at $425.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.11 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

