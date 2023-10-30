Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,413,985,000 after buying an additional 340,916,185 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,074,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $159,604,000.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $88.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

