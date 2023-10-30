Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $185.10 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average of $180.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

