Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $326.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.87. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.