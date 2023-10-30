Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $403.90 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $303.58 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

