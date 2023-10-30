Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,271 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,860,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,081,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

