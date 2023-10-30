Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,889 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $291.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

