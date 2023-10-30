Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DexCom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $90.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

