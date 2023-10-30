Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,503 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,503 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $46.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

