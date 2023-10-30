Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $31,072,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,371,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,280,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $1,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,998.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $31,072,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,371,954 shares in the company, valued at $388,280,054.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,568 shares of company stock valued at $33,460,255. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,651,000 after purchasing an additional 208,857 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Appian by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 380,770 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,865,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,806,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 112.32% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Further Reading

