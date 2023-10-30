Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 13,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on APLD. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 14,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

