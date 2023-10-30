Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.83 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on APDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
