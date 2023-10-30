Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.83 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.