Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $131.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.