Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

APVO opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

