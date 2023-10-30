Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

ARBEW stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

