ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

