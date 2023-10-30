Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $596.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

