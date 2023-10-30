Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Update

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 16,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.85 on Monday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 11,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 369,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.