Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.25 on Monday. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.27 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $138,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 71.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Arhaus by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 565,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 298,617 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

