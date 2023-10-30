Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AOGO stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arogo Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.