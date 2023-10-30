Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 257.83% and a negative net margin of 500.93%. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

