Asio Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,561 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.24 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

