ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ATN International has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -87.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

