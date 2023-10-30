Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

