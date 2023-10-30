Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

