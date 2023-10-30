Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.66 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.