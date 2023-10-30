Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $112.41 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

