Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $52.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.