Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of OFS Credit worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in OFS Credit by 17.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

OFS Credit Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

