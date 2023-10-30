Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $445,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.