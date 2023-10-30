Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

