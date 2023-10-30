Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $271,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

