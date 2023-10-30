Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

