Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $30.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

